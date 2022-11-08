Home Nation

Bharat Jodo Yatra will proceed to Srinagar, come what may, says Rahul Gandhi 

Two months after its launch, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Gandhi entered Maharashtra, where he will address two rallies as part of the cross-country march aimed at reviving the party.

Published: 08th November 2022 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

And the Yatra continues...In Karnataka, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with children during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which has now entered Maharashtra. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DEGLUR: The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began two months ago, will culminate in Srinagar as scheduled irrespective of any hurdles in the way, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday night, after his march entered Maharashtra from Telangana.

"The objective of the yatra is to connect (people of) India and to raise voice against division and hatred being sown in the country," Gandhi said, addressing supporters at Deglur after the Yatra entered the state.

No force can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra in between, he said.

"The yatra will only stop in Srinagar," he added.

"Be it farmers or labourers, senior citizens, youth or traders, our doors and hearts are open to all," he said.

"We want to hear the voice and pain of Maharashtra," he added.

Gandhi said unemployment in India is increasing, and blamed PM Narendra Modi's policies like demonetisation for the ills afflicting the country.

"Modi's policies like note ban have broken the spinal cord of people who are battling unemployment inflation," he said.

"Earlier, the PM used to talk of diesel and petrol, but now when the fuel prices are at an all-time high, he doesn't say anything," Gandhi said.

Two months after its launch, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Gandhi entered Maharashtra, where he will address two rallies as part of the cross-country march aimed at reviving the party.

The 3,570-km-long yatra, a mass outreach initiative which began on September 7 from Tamil Nadu, reached Deglur in central Maharashtra's Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana on the 61st day of its launch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp