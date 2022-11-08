Congress, BJP hail, DMK denounces SC ruling on EWS quota

Home Nation

Hailing the verdict, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh credited PM  Modi for ensuring social justice to the poor in the country.

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court’s decision upholding the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) was welcomed by most of the political parties, including the Congress and BJP. However, the DMK termed the verdict as a setback to the long struggle for social justice.

Hailing the verdict, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh credited PM  Modi for ensuring social justice to the poor in the country. “Supreme Court upholds the legality of EWS reservation for unreserved sections. Another big credit for PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Gareeb Kalyan. A big boost in the direction of social justice,” he tweeted.

Welcoming the judgment, AICC spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that the Amendment itself was the result of a process initiated by Manmohan Singh’s government in 2005-06 with the appointment of the Sinho Commission that submitted its report in July 2010.

“Congress welcomes today’s Supreme Court upholding the 103rd Constitutional Amendment that provides for the 10% reservation quota for Economically Weaker Sections belonging to castes other than Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs,” he said stressing that widespread consultations were held and the Bill was ready by 2014.

Flaying the verdict, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister  M K Stalin said that the ruling was a setback to a century old struggle for social justice. 

