Home Nation

Extend insurance cover to senior citizens: Elder groups

The two organisations have given three suggestions to improve the quality of life of the elderly, who often do not have access to a pension or medical insurance.

Published: 08th November 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

insurance cover

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bangalore-based community organisations that works for the welfare of the elderly and India’s largest network of private hospitals has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking expansion of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the government’s flagship health insurance scheme, to cover all women above the age of 65 and all men above 75 years. 

In a joint letter, Dr Alexander Thomas, the chairperson of the Association of Healthcare Providers-India (AHPI), which has 11,000 members, including 3,000 big hospitals, and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairperson Vayah Vikas, the NGO which works for the welfare of the elderly and co-founder Infosys, said there are an estimated 140 million elderly in India and about 30 per cent of the rural elderly from BPL households are recipients of old-age pension benefits. They said just 30 per cent of households in India are covered by some form of health insurance, and nearly 40 per cent of the elderly are working, especially in urban areas (26 per cent) and mainly in the unorganised sector. 

The two organisations have given three suggestions to improve the quality of life of the elderly, who often do not have access to a pension or medical insurance. In the letter, they requested that the coverage of AB-PM-JAY, the world’s largest government funded healthcare program, targeting 50 crore beneficiaries, should be extended to all women above the age of 65 and all men above 75 years. Under the insurance scheme, a cover of up to `5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, is provided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
welfare of the elderly Nirmala Sitharaman Bangalore-based community organisations AB-PMJAY
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp