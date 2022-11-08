Friends turn foes: Prashant Kishor, RCP Singh slam CM over governance

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: It is not less than an irony that those who once enjoyed full confidence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar have emerged as his harshest critics. One is bureaucrat -turned politician and former union minister RCP Singh while another is poll strategist Prashant Kishor who is likely to float his own political party soon.

The relationship between Nitish and Singh soured after the former refused to re-nominate the former IAS officer for the third term. His growing proximity with BJP also raised alarm in the JD (U) camp. Now, Singh is touring across the state, targeting Nitish and criticising his performance as CM. Although he has not joined any party so far, it is widely speculated that he can join the BJP.

Similarly, poll strategist Kishor has launched his ‘Jan Suraj Padyatra’ with an objective to identify ‘right’ people who should be elected to Lok Sabha and state assembly. He, however, is targeting Nitish for poor implementation of various schemes without mincing his words. Nitish had inducted Kishor into JD (U) in 2018. Later, his relationship with Nitish strained over JD (U) supporting CAA in the Parliament.

