Home Nation

Gauhati HC refuses to quash Assam CM’s criminal defamation case against Sisodia

Himanta Biswa Sarma filed a defamation suit on June 30, 2022, after the AAP leader accused him of indulging in corruption over PPE Kits.

Published: 08th November 2022 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

No relief for Sisodia in Himanta defamation suit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, (R), and Delhi’s Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court refused to quash a criminal defamation suit filed against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup had earlier sent a summons to the Aam Aadmi Party leader for a personal appearance but he moved the High Court.

The High Court’s rejection of his plea reinstated the order of the lower court. He will have to appear before it on November 19. The case pertains to Sisodia's comments on an alleged PPE kits scam, involving the Assam CM's family.

Assam’s Advocate General Devajit Saikia told journalists the lower court had sent a summons to Sisodia for a personal appearance but he moved the High Court challenging the lower court’s order for criminal proceedings against him.

Justice Kalyan Rai Surana of the High Court rejected Sisodia’s plea for quashing of the proceedings. “The Court is of the considered opinion that the petitioner has not been able to make out any case for quashing of the proceedings of CR Case under sections 499/500 IPC, which is pending for disposal before the Court of the learned Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M) at Guwahati. Thus, this petition fails and the same is dismissed,” the court said in its order.

Sarma filed the suit on June 30, days after his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit in the court of civil judge, Kamrup (Metro) against Sisodia on the same issue.

Referring to a media report, Sisodia had accused Sarma of indulging in corruption by awarding contracts for PPE kits and other Covid-related items to his wife and son’s business partners.

The AAP leader had asked why the firm linked to Sarma’s wife was awarded the contract at Rs 990 per PPE kit when another firm was given only Rs 600 for the same on the same day in 2020. Sarma was then Assam’s health minister.

Sarma immediately hit back at Sisodia. “Stop sermonising and I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation,” he stated. Assam's Chief Minster and his wife have dismissed the charges. They said the PPE kits were "gifted" to the National Health Mission, Assam and no bill was raised.
READ | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sues Sisodia for criminal defamation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Himanta Biswa Sarma defamation case
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp