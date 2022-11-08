Gauhati HC refuses to quash Assam CM’s criminal defamation case against Sisodia

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court refused to quash a criminal defamation suit filed against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup had earlier sent a summons to the Aam Aadmi Party leader for a personal appearance but he moved the High Court.

The High Court’s rejection of his plea reinstated the order of the lower court. He will have to appear before it on November 19. The case pertains to Sisodia's comments on an alleged PPE kits scam, involving the Assam CM's family.

Assam’s Advocate General Devajit Saikia told journalists the lower court had sent a summons to Sisodia for a personal appearance but he moved the High Court challenging the lower court’s order for criminal proceedings against him.

Justice Kalyan Rai Surana of the High Court rejected Sisodia’s plea for quashing of the proceedings. “The Court is of the considered opinion that the petitioner has not been able to make out any case for quashing of the proceedings of CR Case under sections 499/500 IPC, which is pending for disposal before the Court of the learned Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M) at Guwahati. Thus, this petition fails and the same is dismissed,” the court said in its order.

Sarma filed the suit on June 30, days after his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit in the court of civil judge, Kamrup (Metro) against Sisodia on the same issue.

Referring to a media report, Sisodia had accused Sarma of indulging in corruption by awarding contracts for PPE kits and other Covid-related items to his wife and son’s business partners.

The AAP leader had asked why the firm linked to Sarma’s wife was awarded the contract at Rs 990 per PPE kit when another firm was given only Rs 600 for the same on the same day in 2020. Sarma was then Assam’s health minister.

Sarma immediately hit back at Sisodia. “Stop sermonising and I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation,” he stated. Assam's Chief Minster and his wife have dismissed the charges. They said the PPE kits were "gifted" to the National Health Mission, Assam and no bill was raised.

