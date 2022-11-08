Home Nation

Gujarat Congress leader Mohansinh Rathva quits, joins BJP

A prominent tribal leader, Rathva is a ten-time Member of the Legislative Assembly and currently represents the Chhota Udaipur (ST) constituency in central Gujarat.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mohansinh Rathva

Congress leader Mohansinh Rathva. (File Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In a jolt to the opposition Congress ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat, senior MLA Mohansinh Rathva on Tuesday resigned as a party member and legislator and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rathva, 78, sent his resignation letter to state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor.

A prominent tribal leader, Rathva is a ten-time Member of the Legislative Assembly and currently represents the Chhota Udaipur (ST) constituency in central Gujarat.

Before 2012, he had represented Pavi-Jetpur (ST) constituency in the Chhota Udepur district.

Recently, Rathva had announced that he would not seek a ticket for the next month's Assembly elections but wanted the party to field his son Rajendrasinh Rathva from his seat instead.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Naran Rathva has also reportedly sought a ticket for his son from the same seat.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

After sending his resignation letter, Rathva reached the Gujarat BJP office in Ahmedabad where he was inducted into the party by state general secretaries Bhargav Bhatt and Pradeepsinh Vaghela.

Rathva's sons Rajendrasinh and Ranjitsinh also joined the BJP at the function.

When asked if the BJP will give him a ticket for the Assembly polls, Rathva claimed he is "100 per cent" sure.

"However, I have not sought a ticket. I am getting old now. My son Rajendrasinh is an engineer. He is BE civil. He was having a feeling that we should join BJP," Rathva told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

When asked if he left Congress because the party denied a ticket for his son, Rathva replied he had decided to join BJP before Congress takes a call.

"The Congress never said that they will not give me a ticket (for my son). I decided before Congress said anything about it. I was impressed by the work done by the BJP government and PM Narendra Modi in our tribal areas. That is the reason why I have decided to join BJP," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Elections Mohansinh Rathva
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp