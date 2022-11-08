Home Nation

Honour killing in MP: In-laws murder man

The couple, who have a one-year-old daughter Naira, hailed from the same caste. However, economically Dheeru’s family was weaker than Chhaya’s family.

Honour killing.(Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR:  In an alleged case of honour killing,  a 23-year-old man was killed by his in-laws in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased Dheeru Jatav had married Chhaya in 2020 against the wishes of her family. Dheeru, who worked as a labourer in Ahmedabad, had come home on Deepawali. He was allegedly kidnapped and murdered brutally by in-laws on Sunday evening.

The couple, who have a one-year-old daughter Naira, hailed from the same caste. However, economically Dheeru’s family was weaker than Chhaya’s family. After knowing about Dheeru’s arrival in his village, his in-laws led by father-in-law Suresh Jatav kidnapped him and  attacked him with rods and pick-axes.Shivpuri district police superintendent Rajesh Kumar Chandel said that out of the seven accused, Suresh has been arrested, while raids are being conducted to nab remaining six accused.

