Home Nation

India's foreign Secy meets US Deputy Secy of State; talks on bilateral ties, Ukraine & Indo-Pacific

During the meeting on Monday, Sherman underscored the US's commitment to the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal war of aggression, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

India’s Foreign Secretary Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra, (L), meets with US Deputy Sectary of State in Washington D.C. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON, D.C: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has met Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman here and discussed Indo-US ties and ways to further advance their bilateral security and regional cooperation, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and Ukraine.

During the meeting on Monday, Sherman underscored the US's commitment to the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal war of aggression, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

"They also discussed ways to improve regional and multilateral coordination, including via the Quad partnership in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia was set up in 2017 to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders also "reaffirmed our shared commitment to democratic principles, regional security and prosperity, and strengthening people-to-people ties," Price said.

"Great meeting Indian Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra to discuss #USIndia relations and advance our security and regional cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the world," Sherman tweeted.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.

Kwatra is on an official trip to the city. He arrived in Washington DC from New York on Sunday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-US talks Quad Ukraine War China
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp