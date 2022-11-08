INTERVIEW| Modi factor will work for BJP: Himachal CM

By Express News Service

On all counts, it looks like a straight contest between the BJP and Congress. For Himachal Pradesh’s BJP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, AAP is nowhere in the picture, and its candidates will lose their security deposit. Thakur appears certain to return to power with 45-plus seats in the 68-member House, courtesy the ‘double engine government.’ In an interview to Harpreet Bajwa in Mandi, the district from where Thakur comes, the CM says the Modi factor will again work, though rebels remain a concern at some places. Excerpts:

What’s BJP’s plan for these elections?

The agenda is development. The double engine government — in state and the Centre — has worked, facilitating development in every part of the state. In these five years, PM Modi has played a big role by visiting the state many times and kicking off big-ticket development projects. The new initiatives that we took were accepted and implemented. For instance, Himcare and Ayushman Bharat healthcare schemes were introduced for the first time.

What have been your achievements?

There are many. We have moved ahead on the basic mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas (development for all with trust and common endeavour). We have brought the Sahara Yojana for the needy people and free gas connections for the poor under Ujjwala and Grihini Suvidha Yojana. We also introduced Shagun Yojna and offered financial assistance of Rs 31,000 for the marriage of daughters of BPL families. The Swavalamban scheme was rolled out to make the youth self-reliant. An amount of Rs 1,033 crore has already been spent on these schemes for more than 10 lakh beneficiaries.

Is there anything you wanted to do but could not?

The Covid pandemic disrupted many projects. We had cleared a few projects and set targets for them. We had to pause. For instance, travel and tourism through Mandi needs scaling up. We are moving towards it in three steps: by strengthening the road network, building an airport in Mandi and land acquisition. In just 18 months, four-lane road projects around Mandi will be completed. For the airport we have reached the level of land acquisition. Early next year we can start work on it.

How many seats do you expect in the elections?

We will comfortably make the government. We won 44 seats last time. With two Independents and as many Congress MLAs joining us, our tally rose 48. This time we will get 45-plus seats.

How many seats will rebel BJP candidates influence the results?

Rebels are a factor. However, as the campaign reaches its peak, the influence of rebel activity would die down. People know the importance of the double engine government.

Opposition Congress

has come out with a ‘chargesheet’ against your government….

I have discarded that chargesheet into the dustbin. Not a single allegation is corroborated by facts and none of the charges has any substance. These are meant to malign the BJP, they have no meaning.

Is anti-incumbency a factor?

I agree some people are annoyed, yet there are people who are happy with the five-year tenure of our government. I don’t think there is an anti-incumbency factor. The Opposition has picked up emotional issues to benefit from them.

Will AAP dent BJP prospects?

The people of Himachal have never accepted the third alternative. We have a straight contest between the BJP and Congress. AAP is nowhere in the picture; its candidates will lose their security deposit.

Congress and AAP have promised Old Pension Scheme. Your opinion?

I want to ask them who finished the OPS. Both Congress and AAP are misleading the people. The Virbhadra Singh government closed this scheme to replace it with a new one. In 2003, he finished the OPS and again in 2012, Virbhadra became the CM. He should have implemented OPS. After 20 years, this issue is being raised. We have done our best for the employees and started the family pension.

Will Modi magic work this time too?

Modi is the biggest factor in the country. People want him to lead us for as long as possible. He is the most popular prime minister not only in India but globally.

The country has touched new heights of development under his leadership.

