JD(U) may contest in upcoming Gujarat assembly elections

An official announcement would be made only after the Gujarat unit of the JD(U) sends its report to the party high command.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Eyeing Patel votes in Gujarat, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U) may contest upcoming assembly election in the western state in alliance with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). Nitish will campaign against former ally BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's turf.

Although an official announcement about it would only be made after the Gujarat unit of the JD (U) sends its report to the party high command, Nitish, who belongs to Kurmi caste, may throw his hat into the electoral ring in Gujarat to make a dent into Patel votes.

When contacted, JD(U) general secretary Afaquae Ahmad Khan admitted that  JD(U) was holding talks with BTP chief Chhotubhai Vasava to enter into an alliance for upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat. “We have very old relations. Vasava was JD(U)'s Gujarat unit chief till 2017,” he revealed.

Patel of Gujarat is considered akin to Kurmi caste of Bihar. Earlier, then Gujarat Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel, who is now in BJP, had visited Bihar in his endeavour to establish good rapport with his fellow caste men in state. He had addressed a big gathering in the state capital as well in 2018. JD (U) contested six seats in 2017 assembly polls. However, it won two seats.

Prior to 2017, Vasava was JD(U) MLA in Gujarat. He left JD(U) after Nitish's decision to return to NDA (read BJP) to form government in Bihar in 2017. Now Nitish has dumped BJP and realigned with RJD-led grand alliance, Vasava has revived his old association with JD(U).

Nitish had also extended his support to Gujarat Patidar movement for reservation to Patels like Marathas in Maharashtra, Gujjars in Rajasthan and  Jats in Haryana, respectively. On Monday, Vasava told media persons in Gujarat that BTP and JD(U) will enter into a pre-poll alliance. “We will help them and they will help us. It's two-way. Bihar CM will visit Gujarat to campaign for our candidates,” he said.

