Home Nation

OMG redux: Calcutta HC rules in favour of ‘complainant’ Goddess Kali

The petition was filed against the owners of shops located on the premises of the Kali temple at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas for non-payment of rent.

Published: 08th November 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court.

Calcutta High Court. (File photo| PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  In an incident reminiscent of the Hindi movie, Oh My God!, wherein a court case is 
filed against god, the Calcutta High Court has heard a petition involving Goddess Kali. However, unlike in the film, in which a shop owner sues god after his store is destroyed in an earthquake, the recent 
legal battle featured Goddess Kali as a complainant.

The petition was filed against the owners of shops located on the premises of the Kali temple at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas for non-payment of rent. The caretaker of the temple figured as the 
co-petitioner, and claimed to be the representative of the goddess.

The court, during the hearing of the case, did not raise any questions about Goddess Kali being the petitioner. Justice Rajashekhar Mantha passed an order in her favour, asking the officer in-charge of the local police station to ensure that rent is collected from the owners of the permanent stalls and given to the temple.

According to court records, the temple of Sree Sree Anandamoyee Dadkhina Kalimata Tahakurani was established in 1995 by Panchanan Chakrabarty. He later purchased three acres of adjoining land in the name of the temple in 2002, where 150 permanent and 250 temporary stalls were rented out by the temple’s management committee. The rent was deposited in the name of the temple.

After Chakrabarty’s death, a dispute arose between his children, Kanailal and Satyendranath, surfaced in 2010. Kanailal moved Alipore court seeking authorisation to run the temple and its development work. This was challenged by his brother. The lower court appointed two receivers in 2019 which failed to sort out the issue.

“Satyendranath was collecting rent from shop owners illegally and was not giving any fund to the temple. He was depriving Goddess Kali. I complained to local police station, gram panchayat and higher authorities, but no one came forward to solve the issue,” Kanailal said.

He then decided to move the Calcutta High Court. “Since Goddess Kali was being deprived and she was the victim, I decided to submit the petition in her name. I am the co-petitioner who represented the deity in the court,” Kanailal added.

No question raised about deity being petitioner 
The petition was filed against the owners of shops located on the premises of the Kali temple at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas for non-payment of rent. The court, during the hearing of the case, did not raise any questions about Goddess Kali being the petitioner. Justice Rajashekhar Mantha passed an order in her favour, asking the officer in-charge of the local police station to ensure that rent is collected from the owners of the permanent stalls and given to the temple.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindi movie Oh My God court case against god Goddess Kali sues god store is destroyed in an earthquake
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp