Supreme Court  issues notice to ECI in Azam’s plea challenging disqualification

Khan was disqualified by the UP Legislative Assembly a day after being convicted for hate speech by MP/MLA court. 

Published: 08th November 2022

Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice in a plea preferred by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan challenging ECI’s November 5 press note of stipulating schedule for bye election to Rampur Assembly Constituency in UP from which Khan was elected to UP legislative assembly. 

Khan was disqualified by the UP Legislative Assembly a day after being convicted for hate speech by MP/MLA court. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli while issuing notice in the plea to the ECI granted time to UP’s standing counsel to seek instructions. It accordingly posted the petition for Wednesday. 

Slamming the UP government for disqualifying Khan without giving him time to approach the HC for an appeal, the bench said, “What is the breathing hurry? Give him some time. Today the seat stands vacated but you should give them some reasonable opp to move to appellate court.”

