UK court clears Sanjay Bhandari’s extradition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that could pave the way for extradition of Sanjay Bhandari, a UK-based Indian arms dealer accused of tax evasion and kickbacks in a weapons deal, a London court on Monday ruled that he can be sent to India to face the charge.

District Judge Michael Snow, who heard the case at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this year, concluded that nothing barred his extradition to India and forwarded the case to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is authorised to sign on the extradition order.

Bhandari, who is likely to challenge the order, is accused of defrauding Indian income tax authorities between July 1, 2015 and February 7, 2017, by deliberately omitting foreign assets and income. In January 2022, there were reports that Bhandari’s Dubai-based Offset India Solutions was found to be linked to a € 2.4 billion IAF Mirage fighter jet upgradation deal in 2011 and another Rs 3,600 crore agreement for acquiring helicopters from UK’s AgustaWestland in 2009. Bhandar is also accused of money laundering.

NEW DELHI: In a move that could pave the way for extradition of Sanjay Bhandari, a UK-based Indian arms dealer accused of tax evasion and kickbacks in a weapons deal, a London court on Monday ruled that he can be sent to India to face the charge. District Judge Michael Snow, who heard the case at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this year, concluded that nothing barred his extradition to India and forwarded the case to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is authorised to sign on the extradition order. Bhandari, who is likely to challenge the order, is accused of defrauding Indian income tax authorities between July 1, 2015 and February 7, 2017, by deliberately omitting foreign assets and income. In January 2022, there were reports that Bhandari’s Dubai-based Offset India Solutions was found to be linked to a € 2.4 billion IAF Mirage fighter jet upgradation deal in 2011 and another Rs 3,600 crore agreement for acquiring helicopters from UK’s AgustaWestland in 2009. Bhandar is also accused of money laundering.