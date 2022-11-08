Home Nation

Woman run over by Vande Bharat train near Anand in Gujarat

The victim, identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter, was crossing the track when the accident took place at 4.37 pm, near Anand railway station.

Published: 08th November 2022 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ANAND: A 54-year-old woman died after being run over by the Mumbai-bound semi high-speed Vande Bharat Express train near Anand railway station in Gujarat on Tuesday, Railway Police said.

The victim, identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter, was crossing the track when the accident took place at 4.37 pm, said an official here.

Peter, a resident of Ahmedabad, was apparently visiting a relative in Anand, he added.

The train was on its way to Mumbai Central from Gandhinagar Capital station.

It does not have a halt at Anand.

Further investigation was underway, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on September 30 flagged off the inaugural run of the train.

There have been at least three incidents of cattle dying on the track after being hit by the train in the last one month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Anand railway station
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp