Home Nation

1st privately-built rocket set for launch between Nov 12-16

Giving a fillip to Indian rocketry, a Hyderabad-based space exploration start-up will launch the country’s first privately built and designed rocket, Vikram-S, between November 12 and 16.

Published: 09th November 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram-S

Vikram-S

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving a fillip to Indian rocketry, a Hyderabad-based space exploration start-up will launch the country’s first privately built and designed rocket, Vikram-S, between November 12 and 16.

Announcing this on Tuesday, Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana said that “ a launch window between November 12 and 16 has been notified by authorities even as the final date for the operation will be confirmed based on weather conditions”.

Skyroot Aerospace’s maiden mission, which has been named ‘Prarambh’, will carry three customer payloads and will be launched from Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre spaceport at Sriharikota.

The first space mission for Skyroot was unveiled by ISRO chairman Dr S Somanath in Bengaluru on November 7. This followed the clearance for technical launch received from IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), the single window nodal agency for promoting and regulating space-tech players.

The mission will propel Skyroot Aerospace as the first privately-run space exploration company to launch a rocket into orbit and is expected to boost the sector which was opened up in 2020. “The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles,” Skyroot Aerospace Chief Operating Office Naga Bharath Daka said.

Skyroot’s launch vehicles are named ‘Vikram’ as a tribute to the founder of the Indian space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai. Speaking to TNIE, the company’s business development lead Sireesh Pallikonda said that work on Vikram-S began in 2018 and it took four years to design, develop, manufacture , test and now launch the vehicle which is based on a “solid propellant technology”. Built using an all-carbon fibre structure, the Vikram series rockets are capable of carrying up to 800 kg payloads to the Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Skyroot has successfully built and tested India’s first privately developed cryogenic, hypergolic-liquid, and solid fuel-based rocket engines. The research and development and production activities extensively use advanced composite and 3D-printing technologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rocket Vikram-S Skyroot Aerospace
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp