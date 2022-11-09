Home Nation

Ahead of Yellen trip, India firm on Russian oil import

Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov, says govt obligation is to ensure consumers get best access to fuel on most advantageous terms

Published: 09th November 2022 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

S Jaishanar in Moscow

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks to the media after talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday indicated India will continue importing crude oil from Russia despite Western unease, after holding wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. 

“As the world’s third-largest consumer of oil and gas, a consumer where the levels of income are not very high, it is our fundamental obligation to ensure that the Indian consumer has the best possible access on the most advantageous terms to international markets,” Jaishankar said at a joint media conference with Lavrov.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar with his
Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov
after a press meet in Moscow on Tuesday | AP

The talks came days before US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in Delhi, with indications that capping Russian oil prices could be on the talks agenda. Russia last month became India’s biggest oil supplier jacking up its share from less than 2% of India’s oil basket before the Ukraine war to nearly 22% now.

This was the fifth meeting  for the two foreign ministers this year though it was Jaishankar’s first visit to Moscow since the Ukraine war. He was accompanied by senior officials from the ministries of agriculture, petroleum and natural gas, ports, shipping and waterways, finance, chemicals and fertilisers as well as commerce and industry, indicating the breadth of the bilateral engagement. 

Describing the bilateral ties as time-tested, Jaishankar said, “India and Russia engage each other in an increasingly multi-polar and re-balanced world. We do so as two polities who have had an exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship.’’ After the meeting, both sides resolved to expand their trade ties, with India stressing the need to improve the bilateral trade balance by increasing exports to Russia.

“We reviewed progress of our space and nuclear programs. It is also essential that our time-tested defence relationship continues to perform smoothly,’’ he added.

On Ukraine, Jaishankar reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘no era for war’ pitch and articulated India’s continued stand of dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict. “The global economy is simply too inter-dependent for a significant conflict anywhere, not to have major consequences elsewhere. India, therefore, strongly advocates a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We are clearly on the side of peace, respect for international law and support for the UN Charter.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp