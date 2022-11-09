Home Nation

Army jawan dies of bullet injury as service weapon goes off accidentally in J&K's Poonch 

The service rifle of the soldier belonging to the Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit went off accidentally, resulting in a bullet injury to him.

Published: 09th November 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

The police have recovered an self-loadiing rifle and two AK-47 guns from the deceased.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAMMU: An Army jawan died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The service rifle of the soldier belonging to the Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit went off accidentally, resulting in a bullet injury to him, in the border belt of Mankote, the officials said.

The injured jawan was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared "brought dead", they said.

The inquest proceedings have been launched.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army jawan Rifle
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp