Bhopal Diary: Expelled from BJP, Lodhi might join SP 

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Expelled from BJP, Lodhi might join SP

Pritam Singh Lodhi, the OBC leader who was expelled by BJP three months back over outraging remarks about Brahmins and women, can join another party. If sources are to be believed he can join Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Recently, former SP MP from UP Dharmendra Yadav broke Lodhi’s fast unto death over a major public issue, amid unconfirmed reports of the ex-BJP leader meeting Yadav recently. Importantly, while Lodhi had twice lost on BJP ticket from Pichhore seat of Shivpuri district

in 2013 and 2018 assembly polls, the lone SP MLA in MP, Rajesh Shukla (Bijawar) had joined BJP in Bhopal ahead of presidential polls in July 2022.

Congress to launch new faces in next election

While the next assembly polls in MP are still a year away, the prime opposition is believed to be working on the idea of fielding young faces on seats, which have not been won by it since decades. Youth Congress’s national president BV Sriniwas recently dropped hints about more youth Congress leaders being possibly fielded in 2023 year end polls in MP. He said the prospective candidates have already been identified by YC and given major tasks, if they succeeded in accomplishing those tasks, their chance of being fielded in next polls may be better. One of its young leaders Vipin Wankhede had won the Agar-SC seat in 2020 bypolls.

Rs 1,000 fine for letting loose cattle on streets

Letting loose or tethering cattle or any other animal on public street will invite a fine of up to Rs 1,000 in Madhya Pradesh. A suitable amendment in this regard to the MP Municipalities Act 1961 and the MP Municipal Corporation Act 1956 through an ordinance was gazette notified recently. As per the amendment, anyone who wilfully or negligently lets loose or tethers cattle or other animal on public street or public place for causing public injury or nuisance will be punishable with a fine not exceeding Rs 1000. The amendment has been necessitated due to a growing number of road mishaps being caused by stray cattle in MP.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

