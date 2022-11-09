Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel urges Assembly Speaker to convene special session to discuss quota for tribals 

Baghel has assured tribal communities that his government has been making every possible effort to provide them with the benefit of a 32 per cent quota.

Published: 09th November 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said he has sent a proposal to Speaker Charandas Mahant requesting him to convene a two-day special session of the state Assembly on December 1 and 2 to discuss the issue of reservation for tribals.

The tribals constitute 32 per cent of the state's population. 

Baghel has assured tribal communities that his government has been making every possible effort to provide them with the benefit of a 32 per cent quota, an official statement said.

The Chhattisgarh High Court in September this year set aside the state government's 2012 order to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions and held that reservation exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling is unconstitutional.

Following the HC's decision, the reservation for tribal communities declined to 20 per cent from 32 per cent.

A team of senior state government officials and social workers from Chhattisgarh will soon visit Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to study the legal status of reservation being provided there, the government statement said.

"The provisions made in the Constitution for the welfare of tribals and to protect their interests are being followed in Chhattisgarh. It is our clear intention to ensure tribals enjoy all the constitutional rights provisioned in the Constitution," it added.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey recently wrote a letter to Baghel asking him to take immediate steps to restore the 32 per cent reservation benefits for tribals.

The governor had assured full cooperation in the matter, officials earlier said.

