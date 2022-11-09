Home Nation

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC considers allowing house arrest request of Gautam Navlakha

A bench of justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said it will pass the order Thursday after hearing the ASG.

Published: 09th November 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha

Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was considering allowing the house arrest request of activist Gautam Navlakha incarcerated in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

The top court asked Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to seek instructions and inform it about restrictions that can be placed on Navlakha while keeping him under house arrest for a few days.

A bench of justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said it will pass the order Thursday after hearing the ASG.

"He is a 70-year-old man. We don't know how long he will live.

Certainly, he is going towards the inevitable. It's not that we are going to release him on bail.

He is not going to enjoy the default bail that comrade Sudha (Bharadwaj) got. We are conscious that we have to tread carefully.

We agree that house arrest as an alternative has to be used carefully."

"We are concerned about what restriction would you like to place. Place whatever restrictions. It's not that he is going to destroy the country.

At least let him remain under house arrest for a few days. Let's try to work it out," the bench said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Navlakha, said the medical reports show that there's no possibility of him being treated in jail.

"There's no way in the world you can get this kind of treatment/monitoring done in jail.

He's had alarming weight loss. This kind of treatment is not possible in jail," Sibal said.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the NIA, submitted that there is nothing wrong with Navlakha.

"We will provide mattress and cot everything. We will allow him to bring home food also," he said.

The top court on September 29 had directed the Taloja jail superintendent to immediately shift Navlakha to Mumbai's Jaslok hospital for treatment.

It had said receiving medical treatment is a fundamental right of a prisoner.

The activist appealed to the apex court against the April 26 order of the Bombay High Court dismissing his plea for house arrest over apprehensions of lack of adequate medical and other basic facilities in Taloja jail near Mumbai where he is lodged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Gautam Navlakha Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp