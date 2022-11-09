Good news from Uttarakhand: Survey shows kids’ average height is up

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Children of Uttarakhand origin have grown taller, finds a survey. According to the National Family Health Survey-NFHS Five report, 25% of children up to five years of age in Uttarakhand are taller than average.

Talking to this newspaper, Secretary Health & Medical education, Dr R Rajesh Kumar said there has been a big change for the better in the physical appearance of small children in the state. “It is a major improvement. The health of the children of the state has improved and the incidents of dwarfism (below-average height) have decreased by 8%,” said Kumar.

According to the National Family Health Survey-NFHS 5 report, 25% of children up to five years of age in Uttarakhand are tall, said Kumar. This figure was 33% in the previous National Family Health Survey report, he said.

“Not only has the height of children increased in the state, but their weight has also gone up,” said Kumar. State Health Department Director Dr Saroj Naithani said the improvement has come about through the efforts of 600 trainers associated with the Health Department. “They have played an important role in motivating out-of-school children to anganwadi and other educational facilities,” said Naithani.

“In the last two years, our team has done unprecedented work at the grassroots level, as a result of which malnutrition in children has been removed as well as their physical development has changed for the better,” said Naithani.

The average height of a five-year-old should be 105 to 110 cm,” says Dr D S Rawat, pediatrician and former director general of health. “Such children should weigh between 18 and 20 kg. The biggest reason behind improving children’s health is better nutrition and vaccination.”

Why kids were below the required height

The quality of mid-day meals was not good in previous years

Physical activity in Anganwadi centres was low.

Children bunked Anganwadi centres due to lack of proper checking or monitoring

How they have become taller

148 teams spread across U’khand are regularly inspecting anganwadi centres and checking attendance

Accountability fixed for those responsible for serving mid-day meals

