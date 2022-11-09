In a first, J&K terror victims get reserved seats in MBBS, BDS

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a first, the Centre has announced quota for terror victims in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir. The seats would be allocated to the spouse and children of militancy victims of J&K from the central pool.

According to the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination’s notification, priority will be given to the children who lost both parents to terrorism, followed by children of families whose sole bread earner were killed by militants.

The third priority is for wards of victims with permanent disabilities and serious injury caused by militant operations. To qualify, the applicants should be the wards of permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, government employees and those from the Centre/other states on deputation to J&K, the notification added.

Children of employees of Central government, governments of other states or Union territories posted in and having their headquarters within J&K would also be eligible for the reservation. Selection of candidates will be on the basis of their NEET rank and possessing the necessary educational qualifications.

The minimum marks for candidates will be 50th percentile in NEET 2022. It will be 45th percentile for those with disabilities and 40th percentile for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC. The last date of applying is November 11, 2022. Candidates can submit the application at Board’s Jammu/Srinagar offices by Friday 2 pm.

