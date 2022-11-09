Home Nation

In a first, J&K terror victims get reserved seats in MBBS, BDS

The third priority is for wards of victims with permanent disabilities and serious injury caused by militant operations. 

Published: 09th November 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a first, the Centre has announced quota for terror victims in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir. The seats would be allocated to the spouse and children of militancy victims of J&K from the central pool.

According to the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination’s notification, priority will be given to the children who lost both parents to terrorism, followed by children of families whose sole bread earner were killed by militants. 

The third priority is for wards of victims with permanent disabilities and serious injury caused by militant operations. To qualify, the applicants should be the wards of permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, government employees and those from the Centre/other states on deputation to J&K, the notification added. 

Children of employees of Central government, governments of other states or Union territories posted in and having their headquarters within J&K would also be eligible for the reservation. Selection of candidates will be on the basis of their NEET rank and possessing the necessary educational qualifications. 

The minimum marks for candidates will be 50th percentile in NEET 2022. It will be 45th percentile for those with disabilities and 40th percentile for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC. The last date of applying is November 11, 2022. Candidates can submit the application at Board’s Jammu/Srinagar offices by Friday 2 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS BDS Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp