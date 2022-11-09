Home Nation

In BJP-ruled Goa, work one year in private sector to get a state government job

Goa CM said fresh candidates would not be taken directly into government service.

Published: 09th November 2022 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said one-year work experience would be made "compulsory" for recruitment in state government departments.

He said fresh candidates would not be taken directly into government service.

Aspirants would have to get experience by working in the private sector before applying for government jobs.

Addressing a function at Taleigao village in North Goa, Sawant said one-year work experience would be made mandatory for those looking for government jobs in the future.

Such a practice would help the government get skilled manpower, said the chief minister.

The CM said necessary amendments would be made in Recruitment Rules (RRs) to ensure only suitable candidates are selected for vacant posts.

Sawant also said recruitment through the Staff Selection Commission would be made compulsory in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa CM Pramod Sawant government job
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp