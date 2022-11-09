Javadekar, Ramesh to head ethics and house panels of RS

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP C M Ramesh have been appointed as chairpersons of Rajya Sabha’s ethics and housing committees respectively, while BJD MP Sujeet Kumar has been appointed as chairperson of Rajya Sabha’s petition committee, according an official notification.

After months of proper consultations, Vice-President-cum- Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted several committees of Upper Houses and appointed their chairpersons for heading the committees and discharging parliamentary responsibilities as per the provision of the Constitution and the laid norms of Upper House.

Dhankhar also appointed DMK MP M Thambidurai as chairperson of RS panel on government assurances. BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa will chair the parliamentary panel on papers laid on the table. BJP’s chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Laxmikant Vajpayee has been entrusted with the responsibility of chairing the Committee on Subordinate Legislation by the Upper House.

Official sources further added that the Upper House in the reconstituted ethics committee which will be chaired by former union minister Prakash Javedkar, has appointed TMC floor- leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, BJD leader Sasmit Patra and YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy among others.

The Rajya Sabha chairman has also appointed C M Ramesh, who is the BJP’s key-floor manager in the Upper House, as chairperson of the Rajya Sabha’s housing committee. The business advisory committee, which discusses the daily agenda of the Rajya Sabha, will be headed by Harivansh.

Reconstituted Committees and their chairmen

The business advisory committee, which discusses the daily agenda of the Rajya Sabha, will be headed by deputy chairman Harivansh

The ethics panel that looks into issues related to conduct of members will now have former Union minister Prakash Javadekar as the chairman

Chairman of Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha, Government assurances will be M Thambidurai (AIADMK)

Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha, House Committee, chiarman to be CM Ramesh (BJP)

Chairman of Standing Committee dealing with papers laid on the table will be K. Prasad Tasa (BJP)

Standing Committee, Petitions, chairman will be Sujeet Kumar (BJD)

