Lotus part of G20 logo, Modi hardsells concept

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the G20 logo that features a lotus, which also happens to be the BJP’s party symbol. The release of the logo came days before Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh while Gujarat will go to polls in the next few weeks. Modi, however, reasoned that the lotus in the logo is a representation of hope in troubled times. India will assumes G20 presidency from December 1. “No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms. Even if the world is in a deep crisis, we can still progress and make the world a better place. In Indian culture, both the goddess of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus. This is what the world needs most today. Shared knowledge that helps us overcome our circumstances, and shared prosperity that reaches the last person at the last mile,” Modi said. Netziens, however, saw in it a subtle injection of the BJP symbol to duck the election commission’s radar. The seven petals of the lotus in the logo represent the seven continents, Modi said. Seven is also the number of notes in the universal language of music. In music, when the seven notes come together, they create perfect harmony. But each note has its own uniqueness. Similarly, G20 aims to bring the world together in harmony while respecting diversity. “The G-20 event is a reflection of the strength of 130 crore Indians. Today’s world is looking at collective leadership with great hope. India maintains close relations with developed countries, and at the same time understands, articulates, well the point of view of developing countries,’’ Modi added. Ideas crowd-sourced The G20 logo draws inspiration from the colours of the Tricolour – saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach. Ideas for the logo were crowd-sourced