Kirtan singer slams organisers after Kamal Nath attends Sikh religious event in Indore

State BJP spokesman Neha Bagga alleged Nath had visited the programme to "rub salt on wounds (of Sikhs)".

Published: 09th November 2022 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Presence of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and present state Congress chief Kamal Nath at a Guru Nanak Jayanti event kicked up a row in Indore on Tuesday.  A videoof the event organised at the Khalsa College in Indore went viral on social media, in which Kirtankar (kirtan singer) Manpreet Singh Kanpuri, whileapparently referring to the 1984 anti Sikh riots, can be seen slamming organisers for felicitating politicians at a religious event.

While not taking Nath’s name, the Kirtan singer made an oblique reference to the 1984anti-Sikh riots that broke after assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Nath and some other politicians, including former Indore mayor and BJP leader Krishna Murari Moghe were present at the event. Kanpuri raised the issue of politicians being felicitated at the religious event, after Nath had left the venue. According to the 
sources, the singer was particularly annoyed as felicitation of Nath and others delayed the kirtan by 30-45 minutes.Kanpuri also announced from the stage that he would never visit Indore again.

“Whatprinciples are you talking about? You were burnt by putting tyres. Yet you don’t mend ways. What kind of politics do you want to do?” Kanpuri was heard saying in Punjabi.However,one of the organiser sought to clarify saying, “We haven’t given him a kesari siropa (saffron robe of honour). Only a memento has been given, which is the tradition here.”

While, neither Nath or his party reacted to the controversy, the ruling BJP was quick to react on the development.“On therevered Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, what happened at Indore’s KhalsaCollege is shameful,” said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, terming Guru Nanak as “someone who spent his entire life in protecting Hinduism”. He equated Nath’s presence at the Gurpurab event with Hindu mythological references of “asuri shakti” (demonic powers) disrupting religious events.“What else can one expect from those responsible for the 1984 genocide,” he said. 

