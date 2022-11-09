Noida woman pushed to death from office building by ex-boyfriend

By PTI

NOIDA: A 22-year-old woman employee of an insurance company in Noida died after she was allegedly pushed from the third floor of the office building by her colleague who was also her former boyfriend, police said.

After pushing the woman Tuesday evening, the colleague had fled with her body to Ghaziabad and was on his way to Meerut when the police nabbed him, they said.

The duo had been working together since the last few years and were in a long relationship, too, but recently, the woman had ended it but the man allegedly continued to bother her about it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said the sector 49 police station officials were alerted on Tuesday evening about a woman jumping off an office building and who was later taken to a hospital by her family.

"At the hospital, the accused Gaurav said he is the brother of the deceased woman. Later, it was found that he is not the brother but an ex-boyfriend. It was also found that the woman no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him," Dwivedi said.

He added that Gaurav kept asking her to get back into the relationship. Following that, the woman had registered a complaint with the police on September 29.

"Both their families were present at the police station when Gaurav gave a written assurance promising that he would stop bothering her," Dwivedi said.

On Tuesday evening, the accused once again met with the woman at the office building and tried to force her into staying in contact with him after which he pushed her off the building, the officer said, citing preliminary investigation.

"He then tried to flee with the body. He first went to Ghaziabad, then tried to go to Meerut. He was not responding to phone calls. He was tracked through electronic surveillance and was held from Ghaziabad by a police team which was accompanied by the family of the deceased," Dwivedi said.

After his arrest, Gaurav narrated the whole episode and confessed to pushing the woman to death, leading to his arrest, the Additional DCP claimed.

NOIDA: A 22-year-old woman employee of an insurance company in Noida died after she was allegedly pushed from the third floor of the office building by her colleague who was also her former boyfriend, police said. After pushing the woman Tuesday evening, the colleague had fled with her body to Ghaziabad and was on his way to Meerut when the police nabbed him, they said. The duo had been working together since the last few years and were in a long relationship, too, but recently, the woman had ended it but the man allegedly continued to bother her about it. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said the sector 49 police station officials were alerted on Tuesday evening about a woman jumping off an office building and who was later taken to a hospital by her family. "At the hospital, the accused Gaurav said he is the brother of the deceased woman. Later, it was found that he is not the brother but an ex-boyfriend. It was also found that the woman no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him," Dwivedi said. He added that Gaurav kept asking her to get back into the relationship. Following that, the woman had registered a complaint with the police on September 29. "Both their families were present at the police station when Gaurav gave a written assurance promising that he would stop bothering her," Dwivedi said. On Tuesday evening, the accused once again met with the woman at the office building and tried to force her into staying in contact with him after which he pushed her off the building, the officer said, citing preliminary investigation. "He then tried to flee with the body. He first went to Ghaziabad, then tried to go to Meerut. He was not responding to phone calls. He was tracked through electronic surveillance and was held from Ghaziabad by a police team which was accompanied by the family of the deceased," Dwivedi said. After his arrest, Gaurav narrated the whole episode and confessed to pushing the woman to death, leading to his arrest, the Additional DCP claimed.