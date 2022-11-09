Home Nation

Probe chit fund scam: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to ED

CM reminded the ED of the PM’s statement given last Thursday that “corrupt people shouldn’t be given political and social protection. They shouldn’t be allowed to escape at any cost”.

Published: 09th November 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Taking a cue from the assertion of PM Modi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has on Tuesday written two separate letters to the director, Enforcement Directorate seeking prompt probe into the multi-crore Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN or public distribution corporation) and the chit fund scam in the state.

CM reminded the ED of the PM’s statement given last Thursday that “corrupt people shouldn’t be given political and social protection. They shouldn’t be allowed to escape at any cost”. 

“Such clear message to the investigation agencies by the PM has raised hopes among the people of the state on quick and stern action by the ED against the accused in the NAN and chit-fund scam,” said Baghel.

Both the scams were reported during the earlier BJP regime led by former CM Raman Singh. Baghel, giving an ultimatum to the ED, said that if the federal agency doesn’t investigate the scam within 15 days, the petition will be filed in the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Scam
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp