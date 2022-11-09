Probe chit fund scam: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to ED

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Taking a cue from the assertion of PM Modi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has on Tuesday written two separate letters to the director, Enforcement Directorate seeking prompt probe into the multi-crore Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN or public distribution corporation) and the chit fund scam in the state.

CM reminded the ED of the PM’s statement given last Thursday that “corrupt people shouldn’t be given political and social protection. They shouldn’t be allowed to escape at any cost”.

“Such clear message to the investigation agencies by the PM has raised hopes among the people of the state on quick and stern action by the ED against the accused in the NAN and chit-fund scam,” said Baghel.

Both the scams were reported during the earlier BJP regime led by former CM Raman Singh. Baghel, giving an ultimatum to the ED, said that if the federal agency doesn’t investigate the scam within 15 days, the petition will be filed in the court.

