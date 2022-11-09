SAD's Harjinder Dhami becomes SGPC chief again

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Harjinder Singh Dhami of Shiromani Akali Dal has been re-elected president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (after he defeated rebel Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was recently expelled from the party.

Dhami got 104 votes and Kaur got 42. Meanwhile, Baldev Singh Kaimpuri got elected as senior vice president, Avtar Singh Fatehgarh as junior vice president and Gurcharan Singh Grewal as general secretary unanimously, as no candidate contested against them. At least 146 out of 157 SGPC members came to vote at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Golden Temple complex.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, “I thank Akal Purakh, Khalsa Panth & SGPC members for giving a resounding rebuff to anti-Sikh conspirators and their stooges...”

