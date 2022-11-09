UP girl kidnapped, raped; rescued from Bihar after 4 months 

Home Nation

The girl was rescued from Bhagalpur. She has been handed over to the family after her statement was registered before the magistrate.

By PTI

BALLIA: A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from here by a man four months ago, was rescued by a police team from Bhagalpur in Bihar, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested an accused in this connection.

The girl has been handed over to the family after her statement was registered before the magistrate, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said on Wednesday, "The girl was kidnapped by Amit Rai (19)."

A case regarding the matter was lodged on July 28.

The girl was rescued from Bhagalpur. She has alleged that she was kept under illegal confinement and raped by Rai.

"Our team rescued the girl on Sunday. The girl was taken for a medical examination and her statement was recorded before a magistrate.

"She has been handed over to her family. The accused has been sent to jail in judicial custody," Additional SP Tiwari said.

