Will take care of citizens in every aspect: CJI DY Chandrachud 

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony at the Rastrapati Bhawan, the 50th CJI reached the Supreme Court premises and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 09th November 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

President Draupadi Murmu administers oath to Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Photo | PTI)

President Draupadi Murmu administers oath to Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said that serving people of the country was his "priority".

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony at the Rastrapati Bhawan, the 50th CJI reached the Supreme Court premises and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Serving common people is my priority. Please look forward, I will work for all the citizens of the country. Be it in technology or be it in the registry...or be it in judicial reforms, I will take care of citizens in every aspect," he said.

CJI Chandrachud said heading the Indian judiciary was a "great opportunity and responsibility".

In response to a query as to how he will ensure the trust of people in judiciary, he said, "I will ensure trust of citizens not only through words but through my work".

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu.

Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India's Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

