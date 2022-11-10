18-floor apartment tower to be razed in Gurugram

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After the Noida Twin Towers demolition from August, officials have issued orders to raze an 18-floor tower of the Chintels Paradiso Society in Sector 109 of Gurugram. In February, roof over six flats at Tower D of the upmarket society had collapsed and two women had lost their lives.

The tower houses 50 flats in total.The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday issued the orders for the demolition, following an IIT Delhi-led report which termed that it is not safe for habitation and due to high chloride content in the concrete, which is not technically and economically feasible for any kind of repair.

A committee constituted with the IIT Delhi engaged for assessment of structural heath of the towers – had made the findings. The panel inquire into the matter including rehabilitation of residents of Tower D which had looked into the causes of collapse the and safety of other towers.

The report also brought to notice that there is sagging of one of the balconies, and other distress in floors of various other flats in Tower-E and F, the DDMA said. It has been recommended that both these towers should be vacated immediately for safety of residents.

The orders were issued under Section 144 of CrPC and Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, DDMA said. It also directed the developer, Chintels India Pvt Limited, to settle dues/liabilities of flat owners of Tower-D within 60 days.

“There is rapid and early corrosion of reinforcement that occurred due to the presence of excessive chlorides in the concrete. Some signs of corrosion of reinforcement are visible in all the towers of the project.. Hence the root cause of the collapse is attributed to the inherent problem of excessive chloride content which induces and accelerate the corrosion in the reinforcement and hence the reinforced cement concrete,” the report said

‘Clear owners’ dues in 60 days’

The DDMA has directed the developer, Chintels India Pvt Limited, to settle dues of flat owners of Tower-D within 60 days

