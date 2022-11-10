AAP's Gopal Italia to contest from Katargam

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia will contest the upcoming state Assembly election from Katargam in Surat district, while party’s Gujarat state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya will contest election from Karanj in Surat district, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. Besides, AAP also released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls. The party has so far announced the names of its 158 candidates. The polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Kejriwal said, “The participation of youth in politics is necessary... I give my best wishes to both the youth leaders.” Italia said, “The Aam Aadmi Party has entrusted a very big responsibility to a simple young man like me... If there is one ticket and five friends are competing for one ticket, then naturally the other four friends will be unhappy. We have requested all the people to try to move on and now work to strengthen the party,” he added.

AHMEDABAD: The Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia will contest the upcoming state Assembly election from Katargam in Surat district, while party’s Gujarat state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya will contest election from Karanj in Surat district, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. Besides, AAP also released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls. The party has so far announced the names of its 158 candidates. The polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Kejriwal said, “The participation of youth in politics is necessary... I give my best wishes to both the youth leaders.” Italia said, “The Aam Aadmi Party has entrusted a very big responsibility to a simple young man like me... If there is one ticket and five friends are competing for one ticket, then naturally the other four friends will be unhappy. We have requested all the people to try to move on and now work to strengthen the party,” he added.