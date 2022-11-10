Home Nation

AAP's Gopal Italia to contest from Katargam

Besides, AAP also released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls. The party has so far announced the names of its 158 candidates.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Gopal Italia

AAP's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia. (Photo | Gopal Italia Facebook)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia will contest the upcoming state Assembly election from Katargam in Surat district, while party’s Gujarat state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya will contest election from Karanj in Surat district, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. Besides, AAP also released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls. The party has so far announced the names of its 158 candidates.   The polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Kejriwal said, “The participation of youth in politics is necessary... I give my best wishes to both the youth leaders.” Italia said, “The Aam Aadmi Party has entrusted a very big responsibility to a simple young man like me... If there is one ticket and five friends are competing for one ticket, then naturally the other four friends will be unhappy. We have requested all the people to try to move on and now work to strengthen the party,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat polls Kejriwal
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp