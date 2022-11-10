Home Nation

Animal activist thrashed for feeding stray dogs in Nagpur

Doctors at the hospital observed that both eardrums of the victim were damaged in the attack, the police said.

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 33-year-old animal activist was seriously injured after three persons allegedly beat him up for offering food to stray dogs in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

The incident took place in Mankapur area late Sunday night following which the accused were arrested, they said.

When the victim, Vikas Krishna Malwar, was feeding the stray animals, the three accused came to the spot and objected to it, an official from Mankapur police station said.

The accused allegedly beat up the victim severely. Malwar suffered serious injuries and police later took him to a hospital, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused on Tuesday under relevant provisions, they added.

