Home Nation

Astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury appointed vice chancellor of Ashoka University

Raychaudhary is one of India's leading observational astronomers, and has made seminal discoveries using observations at radio, optical and X-ray frequencies.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury

Astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eminent astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury has been appointed as vice chancellor of Ashoka University, officials said on Thursday.

Raychaudhury, who is currently director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), will take over from Professor Malabika Sarkar who has been serving as the VC since August 2019.

"Professor Raychaudhury's appointment follows an extensive global search conducted by a Search Committee consisting of the chancellor, deans, faculty members, founders and trustees of Ashoka University. His date of joining will be announced shortly," the varsity said in a statement.

Raychaudhury holds a PhD in Astrophysics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge and undergraduate degrees in Physics from Trinity College at University of Oxford and Presidency College at University of Calcutta.

He was earlier the Head of Department of Physics and Dean of Sciences at Presidency University.

He also held various positions at the University of Birmingham, UK; the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics and Lowell House at Harvard University; and the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Cambridge.

Raychaudhary is one of India's leading observational astronomers, and has made seminal discoveries using observations at radio, optical and X-ray frequencies.

He pioneered the study of galaxy superclusters as the universe's largest structures, and has worked on exotic stars such as black holes in nearby galaxies.

"He has developed innovative machine-learning algorithms for mining large astronomical datasets, and recently co-chaired the committee to compile the vision document for the next decade of astronomy research for the Government of India," the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury Ashoka University vice chancellor
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp