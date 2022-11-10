Congress for corruption, Modi tells voters 

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday linked the Congress with “instability, corruption and scams,” asserting that Congress cannot give a stable government in Himachal Pradesh.

“The state needs a strong and stable ‘double-engine’ government of the BJP,” he said.

In an election rally at Chambi in Shahpur constituency of Kangra district, Modi said when the BJP is re-elected, it would become more accountable. “Therefore, changing the government is not in the interest of the people,” he said, adding the BJP would implement its promises, believing that it would do whatever it can. “Only a double-engine government can overcome all challenges and achieve new heights,’’ he said.

Kangra district has 15 assembly segments, the highest in the state with 68-member Assembly.

Modi said that if Congress was elected to power, the state’s development would suffer. He accused the Congress of betrayal, saying it had worked to obstruct the state’s progress even after he became the PM.

“You said goodbye to them five years ago. Do not allow them to enter again,’’ he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said the party is in power in only two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. “You have ever heard of any new development plans from these states. What you get to hear are reports of Congress’ feuds. Can a state develop in such a situation?” he asked.

Giving examples of UP, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Modi said for decades people have not elected the Congress to power in as the people’s anger was high against the party. While referring to Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh where BJP governments have been re-elected, he said the people’s trust in the BJP has grown as the party is identified with “good governance and for its pro-poor policies.”

Accusing the Congress of insulting the Army Chief and likening soldiers to goons, at another rally at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, PM Modi said the party had raised questions on surgical strikes which were

targeted at terror camps in Pakistan. “We have also opened the doors of Sainik Schools for women, as Congress had neglected them.’’

Speaking at a rally, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur spoke about the work done by the Modi government for the soldiers and farmers. “Our government is working with the motto ‘Jiye Jawan, Jiye Kisaan’. The PM has a special place for soldiers and farmers. He honoured the soldiers by fulfilling the long pending demand of ‘one rank one pension’. The PM considers the soldiers of the country as his family and that is why he always celebrates his Diwali with them,” said the Minister.

The minister also talked about the subsidy being given on fertilizers. “This year saw an exponential increase in fertilizer prices worldwide. But Modi-ji did not let it burden the farmers of India,” he said.

Meanwhile, an ambulance was given way by the cavalcade of the PM Modi as he was on his way back to the airport after attending the election rally in Chambi of Kangra. Sharing a video clip, the Himachal BJP tweeted: “In Chambi, Kangra, PM stopped his cavalcade to give way to an ambulance.’’

