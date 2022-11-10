Electoral bonds amendment sparks row as opposition calls it poll code breach

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s move to amend the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 has evoked strong protests from Opposition parties and civil society groups. The finance ministry on Monday issued a notification for amending the scheme to add “an additional period of 15 days” for the sale of electoral bonds “in the year of general elections to the Legislative Assembly of states and Union Territories with Legislature”.

The Centre also declared that the sale of electoral bonds under the 23rd tranche will take place through 29 authorised branches of State Bank of India from November 9- 15. Usually, the electoral bonds are open only for sale on 10 specified dates in January, April, July and October. The last sale of electoral bonds took place during October1-10.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called it a violation of the model code of conduct, as it comes ahead of Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. “Centre yesterday notified the electoral bond sale for extra days Nov 9-15 allowing more anonymous BJP donations for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh campaigns. Previously sale was allowed only on 10 specified dates in January, April, July and October except in Lok Sabha poll years. Clear MCC violation, Wake up ECI,” tweeted Moitra. The Congress also asked why the BJP gets 70% of money from the bonds.

Opposition parties also said that the amendment was done even as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear pleas challenging the process, filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms and the CPM, among others, on December 6.

Speaking to this daily, ADR co-founder Prof Jagdeep S Chhokar said that the amendment will open the floodgates of unaccounted money going into the political system. Chhokar added that since Assembly elections to various states are held every year, the amendment will allow 15 additional dates annually for the sale of bonds.

“This is an obvious violation of the model code of conduct, which is in force in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. This is another step in the direction of making the bonds available any time you want. We know that the ruling party at the Centre gets more money than any other party. There will be no level playing field for all parties,” Chhokar said.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also took exception to the amendment. “The 2018 legislation had notified four tranches annually... The SC is to hear challenges to its Constitutional validity on December 6,” he said.

