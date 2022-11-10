India backs UN action plan for natural hazards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is supporting the United Nations ‘Early Warnings for All Executive Action Plan’ for combating natural hazards. UN’s Climate Conference, COP27, held in Egypt, was attended by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who said that such a system would reduce vulnerability and ensure readiness and timely response to natural hazards. “The global pace of climate mitigation is not enough to contain the rate of climate change. There is an urgent need for the world to acknowledge the cascading natural hazards that cause substantial losses around the world,’’ Yadav said. With climate finance scarce, climate adaptation in the form of early warning is key in securing lives, he added. India is spearheading the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, which aims to develop applications of climate forecast and early warning. The group includes 31 nations.