Home Nation

India's heaviest rocket LVM3's payload capability enhanced with successful engine test

The major modifications carried out on this test article compared to previous engines was introduction of Thrust Control Valve (TCV) for thrust control, ISRO said.

Published: 10th November 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

The heaviest rocket of the Indian Space Research Organisation-- LVM3-M2. (Photo | isro.gov.in)

The heaviest rocket of the Indian Space Research Organisation-- LVM3-M2. (Photo | isro.gov.in)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The payload capability of India's heaviest rocket LVM3 has been enhanced by up to 450 kg with a successful engine test, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The CE20 cryogenic engine indigenously developed for LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) was subjected to a successful hot test at an uprated thrust level of 218 tonnes for the first time on November 9, the country's national space agency headquartered here said in a statement.

"This will enhance the LVM3 payload capability up to 450 kg with additional propellant loading", it said.

The major modifications carried out on this test article compared to previous engines was introduction of Thrust Control Valve (TCV) for thrust control, ISRO said.

"In addition to this, 3D printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted in the engine for the first time. During this test, the engine operated with approximately 20 tonne thrust level for first 40s, then thrust level was increased to 21.8 tonne by moving the thrust control valve," the statement said.

"During the test, engine and facility performance was normal and required parameters were achieved," it said.

LVM3, a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage, is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellite to Geosynchronous Transfer orbit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India's heaviest rocket LVM3 successful engine test ISRO
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp