Malabar 2022: Quad navies begin exercise  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Multilateral Exercise, Malabar 2022, between the Quad navies India, Japan, United States and Australia began on Wednesday with an opening ceremony hosted by the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Forces (JMSDF) on board JS Hyuga at Yokosuka in Japan.

“Malabar-22 will witness high-tempo exercises between participating platforms in multiple domains. Complex surface, sub-surface and air operations, including live firing drills are scheduled,” the Indian Navy said.

Rear Admiral (Adm) Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, is leading the Indian team. The warships participating this year include nuclear powered carrier, cruisers and destroyers. The Indian Navy has sent its warships Shivalik and Kamorta, indigenously designed and developed multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti–Submarine Corvette, respectively.

NEW DELHI: The Multilateral Exercise, Malabar 2022, between the Quad navies India, Japan, United States and Australia began on Wednesday with an opening ceremony hosted by the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Forces (JMSDF) on board JS Hyuga at Yokosuka in Japan. “Malabar-22 will witness high-tempo exercises between participating platforms in multiple domains. Complex surface, sub-surface and air operations, including live firing drills are scheduled,” the Indian Navy said. Rear Admiral (Adm) Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, is leading the Indian team. The warships participating this year include nuclear powered carrier, cruisers and destroyers. The Indian Navy has sent its warships Shivalik and Kamorta, indigenously designed and developed multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti–Submarine Corvette, respectively.