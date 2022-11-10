‘No connect’, BJP may drop 15 MLAs in Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections

Rajesh K Thakur and Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD : In a bid to escape the shadow of anti-incumbency of six terms, the ruling BJP is learnt to have decided to drop at least 15 of its sitting MLAs in Gujarat for the two-phase Assembly elections due December 1 and 5. The denial of nomination could stem from the party’s perception of a strong undercurrent of anti-incumbency against the MLAs owing to their poor performances and loss of touch with the popular sentiment in their respective assembly segments.

Party sources said in Delhi on Wednesday that an in-principle decision has already been taken with proper consultation among the top brass of the party at a meeting at the residence of BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday. “Winnability along with an index of anti-incumbency has been measured by the party’s internal wings ahead of the polls,” said a senior party source. The BJP has 111 members in the 182-member of Gujarat assembly.

Sources hinted that the party leadership does not want to take any chances on the winnability criterion. “Speculation is that some aged top leaders and sitting MLAs who have rarely frequented their constituencies will be denied the ticket,” said a senior party source.

Meanwhile, four senior BJP leaders, former CM Vijay Rupani, former deputy CM Nitin Patel, former education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja, sitting MLA from Vatva assembly segment, have voluntarily decided not to contest the elections. They have sent their letters to the party leadership. Pradipsinh Jadeja is the party’s 4-time MLA and former state home minister. He has expressed his willingness to work for the party. Sources said that the party’s eight more leaders, who were ministers during the Rupani government, are likely to decide not to contest the state elections.

The decision of the party’s Central Election Committee, which met on Wednesday, would be final, party sources said. The CEC also saw the participation of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and incumbent Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Meanwhile, the process of deciding panels for the party candidates is complete. Sources said a meeting was held in the state to finalize a panel of three candidates per assembly seat in the presence of Amit shah.

“A shortlist of candidates prepared at that meeting has been brought to Delhi by state party chief CR Patil. It will be to put up for the final approval at Central Election Committee meeting”, said a party source.

Sources said that new young faces will be given a chance after dropping sitting MLAs. “Among probable news faces, prominent names doing the rounds are of Hardik Patel (who has recently joined the party), Alpesh and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife- Rivawa Jadeja,” said a source, adding the names of candidates for the first phase will be released after approval of the CEC by Thursday.

