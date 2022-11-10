Home Nation

Rape accused rams car into security guard in Noida society in bid to escape arrest

A purported CCTV footage of the episode showed Singh hitting the security in-charge who suffered minor injuries on his leg and shoulders, and he fell on the ground.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Rape accused rams car into security guard in Noida society

A screengrab shows a rape accused man ramming his car into a security gaurd.

By PTI

NOIDA: A man wanted in a rape case allegedly hit a security guard in a high-rise society here with his car while fleeing police, officials said.

Neeraj Singh, a resident of Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120, is accused of raping a woman associate of his and a local police team was out to arrest him on Tuesday evening when the incident took place, a police official said.

Singh works as a general manager in a private firm, the official said.

"Singh appears to have got a whiff of the police team reaching his home to arrest him as an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) was lodged against him on a complaint from the woman," an official from the local Sector 113 police station said.

"In a hurry to escape, he hit the security in-charge of the society who came in front of his car at the exit gate," the official said.

A purported CCTV footage of the episode showed Singh hitting the security in-charge Ashok Mavi, who suffered minor injuries on his leg and shoulders, and he fell on the ground as some of his colleagues rushed to his help and to stop the accused.

However, Singh, who is married and has two children with his wife, sped away in his SUV from the society, according to one of the CCTV footages.

The police official said a fresh FIR has been lodged against the accused after a complaint was filed by Mavi and he has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), and 338 (causing grievous hurt).

Police said searches are underway to arrest him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape accused
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp