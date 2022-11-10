Shah clears use of anti-drone technology to stop drug smuggling

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned over the frequent use of drones in Pakistan to smuggle drugs into Punjab, Rajasthan and, more recently, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday instructed the Intelligence Bureau and the internal security apparatus to make full use of anti-drone technology to stop the smuggling of narcotics from across the border.

Shah, who chaired a meeting of IB and Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) officers here to review the internal security situation across the country, focused on “fighting terrorism as well as its support system” within India.

Stressing the need to strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaison and coordination between counter-terrorism and anti-drug smuggling agencies of the states, Shah said controlling Leftwing extremism depended on “dismantling its financial and logistical support system”.

While pointing out that making the country’s coastal security “impenetrable”, Shah said that vigilance should be extended across all ports, including the “smallest” and “isolated” ones. Since the proceeds of cross-border drug smuggling adversely affect internal security, the home minister urged greater coordination among intelligence agencies, security forces and other related organisations to ensure its “complete destruction”.

