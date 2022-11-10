Home Nation

Supreme Court to set up bench to hear Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case on Friday

The top court, on May 17, had passed an interim order directing protection of the area inside Gyanvapi premises at Varanasi.

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court agreed to set up a bench on Friday to hear the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case in which the Hindu side has sought extension of an order by which protection of an area where a "Shivling" was found in Gyanvapi premises was ordered.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday took note of the submissions of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for some Hindu devotees, and said the order granting protection was expiring on November 12.

"We will constitute a bench at 3 pm tomorrow," the CJI said.

The top court, on May 17, had passed an interim order directing protection of the area inside Gyanvapi premises at Varanasi.

