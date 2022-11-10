Home Nation

Supreme court refuses to accord urgent hearing on PIL on air pollution

The lawyer alleged that the problem of pollution comes up every year and there is a serious threat on the life and liberty due to the smog in Delhi-National Capital Region.

Published: 10th November 2022 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing to a PIL seeking fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, saying some issues are not "judicially amenable" and stressing the need for "genuine solutions".

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala asked lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who filed the PIL, whether banning stubble burning alone would help in curbing air pollution.

"So what is your solution to Delhi pollution," the CJI asked Jha.

On being told that stubble burning is causing the pollution, the bench said, "So we ban it? Will that stop? Do we enforce it against every farmer? Let us think of some genuine solutions. There are things, (where) courts can do something and there are something where courts cannot do. We are to look at the judicial aspects."

 "Some matters, courts can look into and some it cannot. Since they are not judicially amenable. We have heard you and it would not be taken up now," the CJI said.

The PIL has sought a direction to schools, colleges and government and private offices to go virtual/online.

The lawyer alleged that the problem of pollution comes up every year and there is a serious threat on the life and liberty due to the smog in Delhi-National Capital Region.

The plea has also sought appointment of a "high-level committee" under the chair-ship of a retired Supreme Court judge to tackle the air pollution crisis due to stubble burning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PIL stubble burning Pollution
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp