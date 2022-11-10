TV channels to have 30-min public service broadcasting

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting on Wednesday announced relaxation in guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of satellite television channels, wherein no prior permission is needed for live telecast of any non-news event and Indian teleports may uplink foreign channels, which was prohibited until now, for downlinking abroad. The new guidelines also made it mandatory for channels to telecast content of 30-minute duration in ‘national interest’ for ‘public service’ every day, for which the I&B ministry will come up with a detailed advisory.

The ministry has made about 19 amendments to the previous guidelines released in 2011. “Themes of national importance and social relevance for mandatory telecast of a 30-minute programme are defined in the guidelines. The government will not provide any content; the channels will select and decide themselves. We will soon issue an advisory in this regard after consultation with the stakeholders,” I&B secretary Apurva Chandra said, adding that the ministry may also make provisions to monitor compliance.

Mandatory programme conditions will not be applicable to sports and foreign channels, Chandra added.

Speaking about the significance of the guidelines, Sanjiv Shankar, joint secretary, I&B ministry, said that broadcasting is the sector of strategic importance, which has to be regulated to provide a level playing field for any business to grow.

“Also the foreign investors should know beforehand what the rules are,” he added. Earlier, only a company was eligible to apply. But now Limited Liability Partnership entities can also seek permission. The option of uplinking from more than one teleport or satellite is also available.

“Specific timelines have been proposed for grant of permission. LLPs or companies would be allowed to uplink foreign channels from Indian teleports which would create employment and make India a teleport-hub for other countries,” Shankar said.

New guidelines

No prior permission for live telecast of events

Indian teleports may uplink foreign channels

LLPs / companies would be allowed to uplink foreign channels from Indian teleports

A channel can be uplinked by using facilities of more than one teleport satellite

Specific timelines proposed for grant of permission

A company/LLP can use news gathering equipments other than digital satellite news gathering, such as optic fibre or mobile

TV channels uplinking in frequency band other than C band required to encrypt their signals

Obligation to telecast 30-minute content in national/ public interest

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting on Wednesday announced relaxation in guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of satellite television channels, wherein no prior permission is needed for live telecast of any non-news event and Indian teleports may uplink foreign channels, which was prohibited until now, for downlinking abroad. The new guidelines also made it mandatory for channels to telecast content of 30-minute duration in ‘national interest’ for ‘public service’ every day, for which the I&B ministry will come up with a detailed advisory. The ministry has made about 19 amendments to the previous guidelines released in 2011. “Themes of national importance and social relevance for mandatory telecast of a 30-minute programme are defined in the guidelines. The government will not provide any content; the channels will select and decide themselves. We will soon issue an advisory in this regard after consultation with the stakeholders,” I&B secretary Apurva Chandra said, adding that the ministry may also make provisions to monitor compliance. Mandatory programme conditions will not be applicable to sports and foreign channels, Chandra added. Speaking about the significance of the guidelines, Sanjiv Shankar, joint secretary, I&B ministry, said that broadcasting is the sector of strategic importance, which has to be regulated to provide a level playing field for any business to grow. “Also the foreign investors should know beforehand what the rules are,” he added. Earlier, only a company was eligible to apply. But now Limited Liability Partnership entities can also seek permission. The option of uplinking from more than one teleport or satellite is also available. “Specific timelines have been proposed for grant of permission. LLPs or companies would be allowed to uplink foreign channels from Indian teleports which would create employment and make India a teleport-hub for other countries,” Shankar said. New guidelines No prior permission for live telecast of events Indian teleports may uplink foreign channels LLPs / companies would be allowed to uplink foreign channels from Indian teleports A channel can be uplinked by using facilities of more than one teleport satellite Specific timelines proposed for grant of permission A company/LLP can use news gathering equipments other than digital satellite news gathering, such as optic fibre or mobile TV channels uplinking in frequency band other than C band required to encrypt their signals Obligation to telecast 30-minute content in national/ public interest