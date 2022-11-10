Home Nation

UP court convicts priest for college student's rape, awards life imprisonment

According to government counsel Rajiv Sharma, the second-year college student was kidnapped in 2016 when she had gone to offer prayers at the local temple.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A local court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a priest after convicting him for abducting and raping a college student.

Additional District Sessions Court judge Chotelal Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused, identified as Premchand Goswami.

According to government counsel Rajiv Sharma, the second-year college student was kidnapped in 2016 when she had gone to offer prayers at the local temple.

The police registered a case against Goswami, the temple priest, and the student was traced after four months, Sharma said.

The victim told the police that the priest had raped her several times during this period.

He also kept changing his hideout, the government counsel said.

Following an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet and the court convicted Goswami after hearing arguments from both sides.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape case
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp