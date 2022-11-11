Home Nation

Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

The top court also directed the high court to decide the bail applications of the two accused within four weeks from the date of surrender.

Published: 11th November 2022 01:11 PM

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an Allahabad High Court order granting bail to two men accused of firing at AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle in February this year and gave them one week to surrender.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh said the high court did not accord any reason while giving bail.

The apex court remanded the matter back to the high court for fresh consideration and directed Sachin Sharma and Shubham Gurjar to surrender before the police within a week.



The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief's car was attacked in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on February 3, a week before assembly polls began in the state.

ALSO READ | Asaduddin Owaisi : Protect the sanctity of Places of Worship Act

Three people- Sharma, Gurjar and Aalim were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. The top court in September dismissed the challenge to the bail granted to the third accused Aalim.

In his petition before the apex court, Owaisi challenged the bail granted to them, saying this was a classic example of a disproportionate amount of prejudice and hate-related crimes leading to the incident of an attempt to murder and the target was a known MP.

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
