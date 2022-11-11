Home Nation

Director's arrest no way linked to operations: Aurobindo Pharma

Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma and Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard, a liquor company, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Published: 11th November 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The arrest of Aurobindo Pharma director is no way connected to the company or the operations of its subsidiaries, said the Hyderabad-based pharma major on Thursday.

Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma and Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard, a liquor company, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"Further to the disclosure of even date, the company further learnt that the arrest of P Sarath Chandra Reddy, whole-time director/promoter group of the company, is not in any way connected with the operations of Aurobindo Pharma Limited or its subsidiaries," the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ| Delhi Excise Policy scam: Manish Sisodia's aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver

Aurobindo shares tanked 11.69 per cent apiece today following Reddy's arrest and closed at Rs 478.10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aurobindo Pharma Director Arrest PMLA ED
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp