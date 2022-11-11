Home Nation

Gujarat polls: Denied ticket by BJP, two-time MLA Kesarisinh Solanki joins AAP

Kesarisinh Solanki, who had won the election twice from the seat, joined the AAP, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's state unit president Gopal Italia on Twitter.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing the Matar Assembly constituency in Gujarat's Kheda district has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the ruling party denied a ticket to him from his seat for the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Kesarisinh Solanki ji, a popular, hardworking, fearless MLA of Matar Vidhan Sabha, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party today after getting inspired by the honest politics of Arvind Kejriwal. I heartily welcome Shri Kesari Sinh ji to the Aam Aadmi Party. Together we will form an honest government in Gujarat," Italia said in a tweet late Thursday night.

The tweet carried a photograph, which showed Italia welcoming Solanki.

The ruling BJP, which on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates for the state elections, has named Kalpesh Parmar as its candidate for the Matar seat, which was represented by Solanki in 2014 and 2017.

Solanki had won the bye-election to the seat in 2014 after the then MLA Devusinh Chauhan won the Lok Sabha election.

Chauhan is currently the Union Minister of State for Communications. Solanki had also won the 2017 Assembly election from the constituency on the BJP ticket. The AAP has already declared the name of one Mahipatsinh Chauhan as its candidate for the seat.

